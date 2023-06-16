Punjab: Giani Raghbir Singh Appointed As Jathedar Of Akhal Takht

Chandigarh: Giani Raghbir Singh was appointed the Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, on Friday after its officiating head Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh volunteered to quit, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said.

Giani Harpreet Singh would continue to serve as the Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, district Bathinda. Likewise, Giani Sultan Singh, the "Granthi Singh’’ of Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar, has been appointed as Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib. Giani Raghbir Singh, was the Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, before being appointed Akal Takht Jathedar.

Giani Harpreet Singh held dual charge of acting chief of Takhts

The SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami told newspersons that Giani Harpreet Singh, who is currently abroad, held the dual charge of acting chief of Akal Takht and Jathedar Takht Damdama Sahib and he had volunteered to quit as the acting chief of Akal Takht.

It may be recalled that Giani Harpreet Singh’s attendance at the engagement ceremony of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parneeti Chopra in Delhi on May 13, had triggered controversy.

Shiromani Akali Dal has a majority in the SGPC

Several leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – which has a majority in the SGPC, had also sharply objected to his attending Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony and SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha had shared a post in this regard on social media.

Born in Sultanwind, district Amritsar, Giani Raghbir Singh had been Granthi in various Gurdwaras and had served as one of the "Panj Pyaras’’ (the five beloved ones of Guru) at Akal Takht from 1995 to 2014 after which he was appointed as the Granthi of Golden Temple before being appointed as the Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

