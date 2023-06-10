Punjab: NCSC seeks Report On Fake Caste Certificate Made By Singer Mann's Father 34 Years Ago

Chandigarh: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Punjab government to submit an action taken report in the case of alleged fake SC certificate made by a person to secure a government job.

According to information, the NCSC took notice of a news report wherein one Sarbjeet Singh has been accused of getting a government job in Punjab’s education department by making a fake SC certificate. The NCSC has, on the orders of its chairman Vijay Sampla, issued a notice to the Punjab government asking it to submit an action taken report (ATR) in 15 days.

Sarbjeet Singh is Punjabi singer Amrit Maan's father

The complaint had been submitted by one Avtar Singh Sahota, now a retired officer of state government, in which he had alleged that Sarbjeet Singh had worked for over 34 years by using a false SC certificate. According to information, Sarbjeet Singh is the father of Punjabi singer Amrit Maan. As per the allegations levelled by Sahota, accused Sarbjeet Singh of Kotkapura tehsil of Faridkot had submitted fake SC certificate to get a SC quota job of a mathematics teacher in 1989.

NCSC has asked authorities to carry out further investigations

Meanwhile, the NCSC has asked the Principal Secretary, Education Department as well as Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment of the Punjab government to investigate the matter and submit an ATR by June 21.

The NCSC notice said if the ATR would not be received within the stipulated time, the NCSC might exercise the power of civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue a summon for personal appearance before the NCSC in Delhi.