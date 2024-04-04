Punjab Murder: Man Suffering From Mental Stress Kills Mother, Sister-In-Law & Nephew In Amritsar

Man Suffering From Mental Stress Kills Mother, Sister-In-Law & Nephew In Punjab's Amritsar | Representative image

Amritsar: In one of the most shocking incidents that has come to light from the state of Punjab, a man reportedly suffering from mental stress murdered three members of his he was living with and surrendered to police. The incident was reported in Jhander, a rural area in Punjab's city of Amritsar. The wife of the triple murder accused Amritpal Singh had left him in 2022 along with their two daughters. His brother lives abroad and has been informed about the incident. Accused identified as Amritpal is now in police custody and further investigation to ascertain the motive of murder is underway.

According to the police, Amritpal Singh, a resident of Jhander, used to work as a freight transporter at an airport, but is currently jobless since a few months. About one and a half years ago, his wife Sharmjeet Kaur had left him along with their three-year-old and ten-year-old daughters. After his wife left him, he got a huge setback and suffered from mental stress. On April 3rd, Wednesday night, he attacked his mother Manreet Kaur, sister-in-law Avreet Kaur and nephew Samrath Singh with a mortar and escaped after killing them. Soon after committing the crime, the accused himself reached the police station and surrendered.

2nd murder in a day

