The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Monday announced three more candidates for the forthcoming General Election including slain gangster Jaipal Bhullars father Bhupinder Singh Bhullar from Ferozepur.

Bhullar is a retired Punjab Police inspector. His son Jaipal, along with another gangster, was shot dead in an encounter in Kolkata in 2021. Jaipal had over 40 criminal cases against him in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The SAD (Amritsar) also fielded party chief Simranjit Singh Mann’s son Emaan Singh Mann from Amritsar and Harpal Baler from Khadoor Sahib seats. The SAD (Amritsar) is headed by Simranjit Singh Mann, a former IPS officer, who is the sitting MP from Sangrur. Sangrur was earlier represented by the chief minister, who resigned after his victory in the 2022 assembly poll.