Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Names Women Candidates For Hoshiarpur, Faridkot Seats

The Congress has named women candidates, both first timers, Yamini Gomar and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke for the Hoshiarpur and Faridkot seats, respectively, in the second list of its candidates released Monday night.

Dropping sitting MP Mohammad Sadique, Congress has decided to field Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot where she would be facing BJPs Hans Raj Hans, a wellknown singer and AAPs Karamjit Anmol, a wellknown Punjabi film actorsinger. Amarjit Kaur, 46, who is a post graduate, has been a teacher and later, chairperson of Zila Parishad, Moga.

Likewise, the party has fielded Yamini Gomar, 49, a commerce graduate, from Hoshiarpur seat. She had unsuccessfully contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections.