Punjab: Jalandhar Police Arrests 4 Gangster Associated With Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder Gang After Cross-Firing Near Abadpura

X/@CPJalandhar

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four dreaded gangsters associated with Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder gang after cross firing in a area in Jalandhar.

Police Acts On Tip Off, Nabs Gangster

Jalandhar commissioner of police, Swapan Sharma said in an official statement that the police, which had got a tip-off that the said gangsters had a plan to carry out contract killings in the city, was following the accused.

CP Sharma also said that the accused, namely, Naveeen Saini, Neeraj Kapoor alias Jhangi, Kishan Bali alias Ganja and Vinod Joshi, were all residents of Jalandhar, and were nabbed after cross firing near Abadpura.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: 3 Hindu Labourers Dig The Grave Where Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Laid To Rest

Police Recover Firearms From The Nabbed Gangster

Stating that, "Two of these accused were wanted in several criminal activities including firing incidents."

The CP said that six 32 bore pistols and 26 cartridges were recovered from their possession.

According to him, while Saini had 21 cases pending against him, Kapoor had six cases under serious charges. He held that with these arrests the police had effectively prevented two contract killings.