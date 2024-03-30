Uttar Pradesh: 3 Hindu Labourers Dig The Grave Where Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Laid To Rest

Mukhtar Ansari Funeral |

Lucknow: In a poignant display of unity transcending religious divides, three Hindu laborers - Nagina, Sanjay, and Girdhari - came together with the Ansari family to prepare the final resting place for mafia don Mukhtar Ansari in the ancestral graveyard.

The burial plot, meticulously dug to dimensions of 7.6 feet in length and five feet in depth and width, was situated near the graves of Ansari's father, Subhanalla Ansari, in the graveyard located approximately 400 meters away from his residence.

Nagina, one of the laborers, expressed his deep-seated connection with the Ansari family, highlighting the familial bond shared over decades of association. "I have not taken money for digging this grave. Bhiya ji (Mukhtar Ansari) has helped me many times, and we enjoy a family bond with the Ansari family," Nagina said, reflecting on the mutual respect and support nurtured over the years.

Sanjay, who inherited the profession from his forefathers, echoed Nagina's sentiments, underscoring the camaraderie and assistance extended by the Ansari family throughout their association. Like Nagina, Sanjay declined payment for his efforts, emphasizing the respect and dignity that characterized their relationship.

Similarly, Girdhari, another laborer involved in the burial preparations, expressed gratitude for the support extended by Mukhtar Ansari's family. He affirmed his commitment to perform his duties without any expectation of financial remuneration, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between the laborers and the Ansari family.

Under the supervision of Mukhtar Ansari's nephew, Shohaib Ansari, the process of preparing the grave commenced at 7:30 on Friday morning. The grave, meticulously crafted to accommodate the final resting place of the notorious don, served as a testament to the reverence and respect accorded to him by his family and the community.

As Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest, the echoes of his tumultuous life and controversial legacy resonated through the ancestral graveyard, serving as a poignant reminder of the complex intersections of power, crime, and the enduring bonds of humanity in Indian society