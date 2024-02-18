Punjab Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Suspended In 6 Districts Till February 24

Security personnel guard at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district, Friday, February 16, 2024. | PTI

The Central government on Sunday ordered the suspension of internet services in six districts of Punjab till February 24 in the view of farmers' protest, ahead of the fourth round of talks between farmers and Union ministers which was scheduled to be held later this evening.

These districts are Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Sangrur, Muktsar and Bathinda.

#WATCH | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrived at the meeting venue in Chandigarh to attend the fourth round of talks between farmer leaders and Union Ministers, in connection with the ongoing protest. pic.twitter.com/RVuHwa1SxT — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

Haryana districts also face internet shutdown

Meanwhile, according to official information, the internet services which were also suspended in various districts of Haryana in view of the farmers "Delhi Chalo" march, had also been extended till February 19. These districts included Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Farmer leaders arrived at Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Sector 26, ahead of the meeting with Union Ministers. pic.twitter.com/B2vmn3NbAr — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

It may be recalled that a large number of farmers from Punjab have been camping at the two borders named above for the past five days and even had violent skirmishes with police and paramilitary forces while trying to force their "Delhi Chalo" tractor march into Haryana to reach Delhi on February 13 and 14, leaving dozens of farmers and police personnel seriously injured.