 Punjab Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Suspended In 6 Districts Till February 24
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Suspended In 6 Districts Till February 24

Punjab Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Suspended In 6 Districts Till February 24

These districts are Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Sangrur, Muktsar and Bathinda.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Security personnel guard at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district, Friday, February 16, 2024. | PTI

The Central government on Sunday ordered the suspension of internet services in six districts of Punjab till February 24 in the view of farmers' protest, ahead of the fourth round of talks between farmers and Union ministers which was scheduled to be held later this evening.

These districts are Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Sangrur, Muktsar and Bathinda.

Haryana districts also face internet shutdown

Meanwhile, according to official information, the internet services which were also suspended in various districts of Haryana in view of the farmers "Delhi Chalo" march, had also been extended till February 19. These districts included Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Read Also
Farmers Install CCTV Cameras In Their Fields To Prevent Theft As Garlic Prices Surge
article-image

It may be recalled that a large number of farmers from Punjab have been camping at the two borders named above for the past five days and even had violent skirmishes with police and paramilitary forces while trying to force their "Delhi Chalo" tractor march into Haryana to reach Delhi on February 13 and 14, leaving dozens of farmers and police personnel seriously injured.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Suspended In 6 Districts Till February 24

Punjab Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Suspended In 6 Districts Till February 24

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

'Have Invitations For July, August': PM Modi Says Several Countries Confident Of BJP's Return To...

'Have Invitations For July, August': PM Modi Says Several Countries Confident Of BJP's Return To...

Haryana Farmers And Khaps Unite In Support Of 'Delhi Chalo' March, Plan Future Strategy

Haryana Farmers And Khaps Unite In Support Of 'Delhi Chalo' March, Plan Future Strategy

BJP's Manoj Sonkar To Step Down As Chandigarh Mayor Ahead Of Next SC Hearing On Election Rigging

BJP's Manoj Sonkar To Step Down As Chandigarh Mayor Ahead Of Next SC Hearing On Election Rigging