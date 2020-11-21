Punjab: Farmers end railway blockade temporarily; trains allowed to run from Monday for 15 days

When the farmers were refusing to allow movement of passenger trains in the state, Amarinder Singh had, back on Thursday, urged the Centre to show magnanimity and not link restoration of freight services with movement of passenger trains.

The suspension of goods trains had hit the supplies of fertilizers for the agriculture sector and coal for thermal power plants, besides adversely affecting the industry.

Singh had also urged the Union government to support his government in creating a congenial environment for ending the prolonged farmers' agitation, which had grave repercussions for the state and the nation.

Amarinder Singh had on Thursday said it was the joint responsibility of both, the state and the central governments, to provide a conducive environment for resolving the current crisis resulting from suspension of train services.

Punjab farmers' bodies on Wednesday had said that they would consider allowing passenger trains to run in the state if the Centre starts running the goods trains first.

However, the Railways had refused, saying it would either operate both freight and passenger trains or none. This culminated in the decision today, when the farmers decided to lift their blockade on a temporary basis.

According to a government statement, Amarinder Singh is also likely to soon hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

The issue was resulting in massive losses to the state exchequer every day, while causing irrevocable damage to industry and agriculture.

Farmers, who are protesting against the three farm laws, have said that they will reach Delhi through five highways connecting the national capital on November 26 as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march call.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding that the laws be repealed.

(With agency inputs)