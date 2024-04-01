Punjab: Ex- AAP MP Form Patiala Dr. Dharamvira Gandhi Joins Congress

X/ Congress

Chandigah: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Patiala, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, on Monday joined Congress in the presence of senior leaders in New Delhi.

A medical doctor by profession, Dr Gandhi, 72, is likely to be fielded from Patiala as it was here that he had defeated Congress’ Preneet Kaur, a former Union minister, in 2014.

Dr Gandhi, however, left AAP in 2016 reportedly in the wake of differences with top AAP leadership and formed his own Nawan Punjab Party. Though he fought the 2019 election as the candidate of his party, he finished a poor third. Former Union minister and four-time MP, Preneet Kaur made a comeback.

Dr. Gandhi's Entry into Congress Signals Potential Candidacy In Patiala for Lok Sabha Polls

His joining comes just a few weeks ahead of Lok Sabha polls and he is likely to contest from Patiala seat as Congress nominee. He was welcomed into Congress by party Punjab incharge Pawan Khera and state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa. He also merged his party with Congress.

It may be recalled that former senior Congress leader Preneet Kaur - wife of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh - who recently joined the BJP has already been named as BJP’s candidate from Patiala. Capt Amarinder Singh had joined BJP in September, 2022.

Dr. Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra

Dr Gandhi had also joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra during its Punjab leg last year. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gandhi, who is known for his simplicity and helpful nature in Patiala, said that it was a crucial election for the democracy in India and Congress was the only option left to save the country from heading towards absolute dictatorship.

While Bajwa said that Dr Gandhi’s joining would strengthen the party, Warring held that it was a good sign that professionals like Dr Gandhi joined Congress.