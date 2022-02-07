Punjab Elections 2022: Actress Mahie Gill likely to join BJP today

BJP is set to add some star power ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab as actor Mahie Gill is likely to join the saffron party's Punjab unit in Chandigarh on February 7, India Today reported.

The actress had campaigned for Congress candidate Harmohinder Singh Lucky, in December last year. She had said that Lucky was her childhood friend and she was only supporting him. She had reportedly said that she had "no plan of joining politics, but could do so in future".

Earlier, BJP leader and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had refuted the possibility of a post-poll coalition between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab. He had categorically said the alliance of the two parties was a "bad marriage".

The Punjab Assembly polls will be a four-corner contest with ruling Congress taking on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress to retain power in the north Indian state.

Polling for the 117-member Punjab Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

