Snake Bites Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains During Flood Rescue Operation, He Shares Pics & Health Update From Hospital

Punjab's Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, revealed on Saturday that he had encountered a venomous snake bite on August 15, which led to his hospitalisation. Bains took to his Twitter account to post two images, narrating the incident of being bitten by a snake while participating in the rescue operation for the Punjab floods.

Despite the snake bite, Bains emphasised that his commitment to aiding the people of Punjab remained steadfast. The photographs he shared depict his swollen foot due to the snake bite and another image of him reviewing documents while in a hospital bed.

Punjab's Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, sharing about the snake bite incident, wrote: "With God's grace, the flood situation in my constituency, Shri Anandpur Sahib, is better now. During the rescue operations, I was bitten by a venomous snake on the intervening night of 15th Aug, but that didn’t deter my determination to help my people. With God’s grace and people’s love & blessings, I’m alright now. The effect of the venom is receding and my blood tests have come out normal as well."

Punjab floods

Despite the decrease in water discharge from the Pong and Bhakra Dams on Friday, the floodwaters persisted in causing destruction along the Beas and Sutlej rivers.

With the concerted efforts of the Army, NDRF, BSF, and local authorities, more than 1,700 individuals were safely relocated to secure locations.

The release of surplus water led to floods impacting around 90 villages in Gurdaspur and 39 in Tarn Taran districts.

In the Tarn Taran district, several villages situated along the India-Pakistan border found themselves submerged under floodwaters, reaching depths of up to 15 feet. In response, the administrations of both border districts have mobilized teams from the Army, NDRF, BSF, and Punjab Police to rescue both people and livestock.

A total of 45 villages in the Kapurthala district have been significantly impacted by the floods caused by the Beas River's increased volume. The majority of these villages are located within the Mand region. Nevertheless, there has been a decline in the water level of the Beas, as the flow rate was registered at 2 lakh cusecs on Friday, compared to the previous figure of 2.53 lakh cusecs on Thursday.