Punjab: Curfew imposed in Patiala till 6 am tomorrow after clashes break out between two groups

A curfew will be imposed in Punjab's Patiala from 7 pm today (Friday, April 29) to 6 am tomorrow (Saturday, April 30) in wake of the clashes between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city.

Reportedly, two people were injured in the clashes over an "anti-Khalistan march". Stones were hurled and swords were brandished. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

According to news agency PTI, the clash took place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of an outfit that calls itself "Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)" began a "Khalistan Murdabad March".

Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.

Near the Kali Mata temple, the two groups came face to face and hurled stones at each other. The temple gates were locked and police deployed in large numbers to prevent the situation from escalating further in the city, police said.

Two people, including a policeman, were injured, in the stone-pelting, they added.

A Sena leader said the outfit had planned the march as a reply to the announcement by Sikhs for Justice to mark the "foundation day of Khalistan" on April 29.

Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters that the situation was now under control.

"We have called force from outside. A peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner," he said, adding restoring peace in the area was the priority for police at present.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident unfortunate and said he was in touch with the state police chief.

"The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state," Mann said in a tweet.

He said Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance.

Asked about the incident, IG Agarwal said the incident took place as "some mischievous elements had spread some rumours. We have controlled the situation. We are also conducting a flag march in Patiala city".

The "Khalistan Murdabad March" was organised by "Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)" leader Harish Singla. The march started from Arya Samaj Chowk with the Sena activists raising the "Khalistan Murdabad" slogan.

Singla said Gurpatwant Pannun of the Sikhs for Justice had announced to observe April 29 as the "foundation day of Khalistan".

"To answer them, the Sena had also decided to take out 'Khalistan Murdabad March' on April 29," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has suspended Singla for "anti-party activities".

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 06:14 PM IST