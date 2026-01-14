Rats Roam Freely In Gonda Medical College Ortho Ward, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A shocking video from the orthopaedics ward of a government medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district has gone viral on social media, exposing the poor condition of the healthcare facility. The video shows several rats roaming freely near patients’ beds and close to the oxygen pipeline, raising serious concerns over hygiene and patient safety.

According to reports, the video was recorded by a patient admitted to the ward. Other patients can also be seen lying on their beds while rodents move around openly in the background. The video is said to be around two days old.

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, Gonda District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan reprimanded the medical college principal, Professor Dhananjay Shrikant Kotastane, and directed immediate action. Following the instructions, the college administration carried out pest control spraying in the orthopaedics ward and other hospital wards.

Professor Kotastane stated that rats are attracted due to food brought by patients’ relatives. He assured that no negligence regarding patient safety would be tolerated and that an inquiry has been ordered to fix responsibility.

The incident has also triggered political reactions. The Congress party criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, sharing the video and alleging that the medical college appeared to be “meant for rats, not humans.”