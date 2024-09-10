Punjab: Congress Slams AAP Govt For Reckless Borrowing From Centre

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring | File

Chandigarh: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, the state Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday flayed the state government for seeking an additional borrowing limit of Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre.

This reckless borrowing, he held, is pushing Punjab into a debt trap that will have devastating consequences for both current and future generations.

“The Aam Aadmi Party, under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann, has shown a complete disregard for Punjab’s economic stability. By seeking an additional Rs 10,000 crore in borrowings, the AAP government is not only burdening the state with insurmountable debt but also setting the stage for the economic destruction of Punjab,” Warring held and added that the state’s finances are already in shambles, with the government having exhausted a significant portion of its sanctioned borrowing limit and resorting to desperate measures like raising taxes and cutting subsidies.

The Congress chief further pointed out that while the AAP government continues to borrow heavily, there is no visible improvement in the state's infrastructure or services. "Where is all this money going? It’s certainly not being used for the betterment of Punjab. Instead, these funds are being funneled into AAP’s election campaigns in other states and to fuel their propaganda machine here in Punjab. The people of Punjab deserve to know how their hard-earned money is being squandered on false advertisements and hollow promises,” he alleged.

Lashing out at the AAP government’s recent decisions he held that the withdrawal of subsidised power for domestic consumers, the increase in VAT on fuel, and the hike in bus fares are direct attacks on the livelihoods of the middle class and the common man.