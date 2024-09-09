 MP Phoolo Devi Netam Slams BJP Government For Failing To Protect Women; Chhattisgarh Women’s Congress To Gherao CM’s House On September 10
Rajya Sabha MP and state president Phoolo Devi Netam has instructed all office bearers, district presidents, block presidents, and all women leaders and activists to participate in this demonstration.

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh Women's Congress gave a call to gherao Chief Minister’s house on the issue of increased crime against women including escalating number of rape case. The Congress Women cell instructed all its members to congregate at Rajiv Gandhi Chowk and then march to gherao CM house on September 10. It will be a fierce protest against the rising incidents of rape and other crimes against women in the state, Congress women cell said in a press release.

This is considered the first major protest by the Women's Congress since it voted to sit in opposition.

Rajya Sabha MP and state president Phoolo Devi Netam has instructed all office bearers, district presidents, block presidents, and all women leaders and activists to participate in this demonstration.

Phoolo Devi Netam, urged all the Congress female members to expose the Vishnu Deo Sai led BJP government which is hiding behind the hollow slogans of "Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter".Actually BJP is protecting the culprits who enrage the modesty of women and daughers, the Rajya Sabha MP allege.

Under the double-engine government, daughters are forced to live in a climate of fear. Incidents of atrocity, injustice, and rape are continously increasing from Bastar, Jashpur, Bilaspur, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bhilai, Rajim, Sakti, Raigarh, Ambikapur, and even the capital Raipur. Across the state women are living under fear and they are continuously  feeling unsafe, she alleged.

It is extremely unfortunate that the government, which must take the atrocity and offense against women seriously, is actually providing shelter to rapists and providing shelter to the criminals, Netam alleged.

In the past nine months alone, there have been over 3,094 crimes against women and more than 600 incidents of rape in the state, she alleged. The Women's Congress is committed to fighting for the honor and safety of women and daughters, both on the streets and in the legislature, she added.

