 Dowry Harassment: Women Reel Under Threats From Husband, In-Laws For Taking Legal Course Against Them In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDowry Harassment: Women Reel Under Threats From Husband, In-Laws For Taking Legal Course Against Them In Bhopal

Dowry Harassment: Women Reel Under Threats From Husband, In-Laws For Taking Legal Course Against Them In Bhopal

As of now, 213 FIRs has been registered in 2024, while justice still a far cry for 58% of victims.

Rohan D. UmakUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Mahila Thana of Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A majority of victims of dowry harassment who have taken legal courses continue to run from pillar to post for justice. Upon visiting the Mahila Thana of Bhopal, Free Press learned that despite FIRs being registered against the accused husbands and their kin, many have not mended their ways.

Victims continue to face harassment and torture, predominantly to pressure them into withdrawing their complaints. The statistics provided by the Bhopal Mahila thana revealed that a total of 213 dowry harassment FIRs have been registered in the first eight months (January-August 2024) of the year.

Out of the 213 women complainants, at least 123 are still reeling under threats from their abusive husbands and in-laws, who have been mounting pressure on them to reach a truce.

Women complainants, who had lodged FIRs pertaining to domestic violence and dowry harassment in 2020, are also facing the wrath for taking the legal route to address their issues. The complainants are yet to get any relief as their cases are awaiting hearing at the Bhopal district court.

FPJ Shorts
Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: Bombay HC Transfers Probe To CBI; Says 'If All Angles Not Probed, Would Lead To Travesty Of Justice'
Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: Bombay HC Transfers Probe To CBI; Says 'If All Angles Not Probed, Would Lead To Travesty Of Justice'
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024 Result Announced; Check Here
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024 Result Announced; Check Here
Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case
Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case
'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After Securing Bronze In Paris 2024 Paralympics
'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After Securing Bronze In Paris 2024 Paralympics

Some of these complainants, who chose to reconcile and start married life afresh, have been repenting their action of initiating legal action, as their husbands have refused to turn a new leaf.

Read Also
CCTV Footage: Three Masked Men On Bike Steal Bag Containing ₹8.5 Lakh After Knocking Over Trader's...
article-image

Abuses hurled at women cops

Husbands of domestic violence victims even do not spare the cops as incidents of abuses being hurled at women cops have become a routine at Mahila thana.

One such incident took place in front of this reporter. An accused of domestic violence, under the influence of alcohol, hurled abuses at a constable over the phone call, and refused to turn up at the police station.

The man threatened the constable claiming that he drives a magistrate’s car, and no one can harm him. The constable said that four to five such incidents in the thana are a routine for them.

Read Also
Ujjain Rape: ‘Jungle Raaj’ Congress Slams Ruling BJP After Video Shows Woman Rape On Footpath In...
article-image

Persevering in efforts to resolve issues

Mahila thana TI Police personnel have been persevering in efforts to redress the issues of all the affected women, said Mahila thana TI, Shilpa Kaurav.

Speaking on the abuses faced by lady constables, the officer said it is part and parcel of the job, and often has to be ignored, until the accused creates a big ruckus. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dowry Harassment: Women Reel Under Threats From Husband, In-Laws For Taking Legal Course Against...

Dowry Harassment: Women Reel Under Threats From Husband, In-Laws For Taking Legal Course Against...

Gorakhpur Express, Nizamuddin – Tirupati Express Among 14 Trains Diverted Due To Connection Work...

Gorakhpur Express, Nizamuddin – Tirupati Express Among 14 Trains Diverted Due To Connection Work...

Bhopal: 17-Year-Old School Girl's Suicide Case Cracked; Accused Held

Bhopal: 17-Year-Old School Girl's Suicide Case Cracked; Accused Held

Madhya Pradesh: Registry Rates Of Property May Increase Every Quarter

Madhya Pradesh: Registry Rates Of Property May Increase Every Quarter

Ujjain: Mahakal Ropeway Works To Begin In October

Ujjain: Mahakal Ropeway Works To Begin In October