Dowry Harassment: Women Reel Under Threats From Husband, In-Laws For Taking Legal Course Against Them In Bhopal

Mahila Thana of Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A majority of victims of dowry harassment who have taken legal courses continue to run from pillar to post for justice. Upon visiting the Mahila Thana of Bhopal, Free Press learned that despite FIRs being registered against the accused husbands and their kin, many have not mended their ways.

Victims continue to face harassment and torture, predominantly to pressure them into withdrawing their complaints. The statistics provided by the Bhopal Mahila thana revealed that a total of 213 dowry harassment FIRs have been registered in the first eight months (January-August 2024) of the year.

Out of the 213 women complainants, at least 123 are still reeling under threats from their abusive husbands and in-laws, who have been mounting pressure on them to reach a truce.

Women complainants, who had lodged FIRs pertaining to domestic violence and dowry harassment in 2020, are also facing the wrath for taking the legal route to address their issues. The complainants are yet to get any relief as their cases are awaiting hearing at the Bhopal district court.

Some of these complainants, who chose to reconcile and start married life afresh, have been repenting their action of initiating legal action, as their husbands have refused to turn a new leaf.

Abuses hurled at women cops

Husbands of domestic violence victims even do not spare the cops as incidents of abuses being hurled at women cops have become a routine at Mahila thana.

One such incident took place in front of this reporter. An accused of domestic violence, under the influence of alcohol, hurled abuses at a constable over the phone call, and refused to turn up at the police station.

The man threatened the constable claiming that he drives a magistrate’s car, and no one can harm him. The constable said that four to five such incidents in the thana are a routine for them.

Persevering in efforts to resolve issues

Mahila thana TI Police personnel have been persevering in efforts to redress the issues of all the affected women, said Mahila thana TI, Shilpa Kaurav.

Speaking on the abuses faced by lady constables, the officer said it is part and parcel of the job, and often has to be ignored, until the accused creates a big ruckus.