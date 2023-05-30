Punjab Congress leaders oppose support to AAP in ordinance row, cite alleged 'witch-hunting' by govt

Chandigarh: The Punjab Congress leaders who met the party high command on Monday expressed their opposition to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the ongoing row over the Ordinance issue.

Sources in the party told FPJ that the state Congress leaders including state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, have asked the party high command not to support AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s fight against Centre's Ordinance issue. They cited as the reason what they termed as the Punjab AAP government’s blatant "witch-hunting" against Congress leaders in Punjab during their meeting with the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

Kejriwal seeks Cong's support in fight against Centre's ordinance

For the record, Kejriwal has sought Congress support in his party’s fight against Centre’s ordinance for control of services in Delhi.

The Punjab Congress leaders are learnt to have informed Kharge that the state AAP government had already booked several Congress leaders including former ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and former MLA Kikki Dhillon and begun inquiries against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former minister Brahm Mohinra, MLAs Barinder Meet Pahra and Sukhpal Khaira, besides others in the state.

Vendetta Politics

Sources also said that since the state AAP government was playing a blatant vendetta politics against Congress leaders, the state Congress had decided to apprise the party high command in the context.

It may be recalled that the said meeting was called after the party high command had sought a report from the state chief Warring on the issue.

It may also be recalled that Bajwa has also already urged upon the party high command not to extend any solidarity to AAP as it had indulged in a ruthless vendetta against state Congress leaders.