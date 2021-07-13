Punjab Congress infighting: Prashant Kishor may help end Amarinder Singh-Navjot Singh Sidhu row

NEW DELHI: The Congress high command is clutching at all straws to weather the political storm in Punjab – a state which is poll bound in 2022 and has become important in the overall scheme of things, in view of the farmers’ stir.

At the core of the turf war within the Punjab unit are party chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The man of the moment, incidentally is neither Amarinder nor Sidhu. Rather, it is the nondescript political strategist Prashant Kishor who had brought Sidhu in the Congress in 2017, after he quit the BJP as its Rajya Sabha member.

Both former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are depending on Kishor for a solution out of the logjam.

Meanwhile, a tweet by Sidhu that Aam Admi Party “has always recognized my vision and work for Punjab” is being interpreted differently in political circles.