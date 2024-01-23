Punjab Congress Feud Intensifies As Raja Warring & Navjot Sidhu Hold Separate Meetings On Election Strategy

Former Chief of Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu | Photo: PTI

The feud between the Punjab Congress’ chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu seemed to widen with the top state leaders holding meetings at Patiala and Sangrur to discuss the upcoming general elections, reportedly without inviting the latter for the same, on Tuesday.

The two meetings were held by state affairs in-charge Devender Yadav, state chief Warring and the leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa with the district level leadership of Patiala and Sangrur MP seats.

The fissures within the party

It may be recalled that Sidhu and state leadership are currently engaged in a bitter war of words since the past several weeks ahead of the upcoming polls. The fissures within the party came out in open when Warring was asked by the newspersons in Patiala about the rallies held by Sidhu as well as his absence from party events. Warring in a veiled attack on Sidhu said that now anyone thinking himself to be above party, wouldn’t get notice, he would be straightway shown the door.

Earlier at the meetings, the party state chief Warring emphasised the pivotal role of Congress workers and held the party rightfully acknowledged the workers as the engine of the Congress.

``Focusing solely on individual interests hinders the prosperity of the party. It is imperative to prioritise the party's interests above all else. Together, we are stronger than when standing alone'', he said.

Read Also Punjab Congress Flags Growing Opposition Within Party Over Alliance With AAP For 2024 Polls

"Preneet kaur won’t be candidate," Warring

Responding to a media query regarding the party MP Preneet Kaur, the state chief clarified that she was currently not a part of the political folds of the Congress as she was suspended from the party. Any person causing a disruption to the path of the Congress, would face consequences from the high command, he said and pointedly said that she would not be the party candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha seat this time. Kaur was suspended from the party in 2023 for supporting her husband Capt Amarinder Singh, who had joined BJP in 2022.