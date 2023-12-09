Punjab CM Mann's Daughter Accuses Father Of Neglect, Throwing Brother Out Of His House: 'Drinking & Abuse Are His Habits' (Video)

An alleged video of Seerat Mann, daughter of Punjab Chief Minister CM Bhagwant Mann, is going viral on social media. In this video, Seerat is heard saying that she is the daughter of CM Bhagwant Mann but she will refer to him as CM Maan as he has long lost the right to be called Papa by her.

"There is no political motive behind me making this video. I just want my story to come out. Whatever people have heard about us has been said by CM Mann himself," she said.

Seerat said that till date she has remained silent and her mother has also remained silent. "I feel that our silence has been taken as our weakness. He does not know that he is sitting in a high position currently because of our silence," Seerat added.

In this video, Seerat informed that CM Mann's wife Dr. Gurkirat is pregnant and CM Mann is going to become a father for the third time. Seerat said that she came to know about this from other people. Seerat said that Mann did not even care to inform about this to her or her brother.

"You have two children. But you have neglected them and now want to bring a third one into this world. What's the reason for this?" she asked her father.

Seerat said that CM's son Doshan went to Punjab twice to meet CM Mann. She went on to add that he wanted to spend time with his father. "Doshan was not allowed to come to the CM house. A lot happened with Doshaan both the times. After which he stayed in Chandigarh with family friends. One day, he again went to CM Mann's house. He was thrown out of the house and told to leave from there, saying he cannot live there. A person who cannot take the responsibility of his own children, how will he take the responsibility of the people of Punjab," Seerat alleged.

"Whatever we have seen is also happening with people of Punjab. CM Mann had given the reason for divorce that her mother wanted he should not go into politics. There are many reasons for the divorce and that is my mother's story to tell. When my mother is ready, she would definitely tell everyone her story," she added.

Shedding light on some of the reasons for the divorce between Mann and her mother, Seerat said that drinking alcohol, emotional and physical abuse, habit of lying and emotional blackening were Mann's habits.

The Punjab CM's Daughter also accused him of going to assembly, Gurudwara or press conferences in an inebriated state.