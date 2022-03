Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi arrives at residence of Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss BBMB, evacuation of Punjabi students from Ukraine

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday arrived at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi a day after the Congress leader a day after he sought time from Union Home Minister to take up with him the recent change in rules for the selection of members of the Bhakra-Beas Management Board. Channi also intends to take up the issue of evacuation of Punjabi students from Ukraine with the home minister.

Earlier on February 28, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh had met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and said the recent change in rules for the selection of two members of the BBMB would be detrimental to the interests of Punjab and Haryana.

Singh had submitted a memorandum to the Governor on the issue and requested him to take up it with the Centre.

The change in rules has started a controversy with several political leaders in Punjab strongly opposing the Centre's move. The BJP alleged a deliberate attempt by some leaders to create confusion on the matter.

The BBMB, which is a statutory body under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 and manages water resources of Sutlej and Beas, has a whole-time chairman and two members.

According to convention, the member (power) is always from Punjab and the member (irrigation) is from Haryana. They are selected from a panel of senior engineers. But now the change in rules for selection allows anyone to apply for these posts.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh had recently hit out at the Congress and the Akali leaders for their statements on the working of the BBMB. Chugh had said there was a deliberate attempt by some political leaders to create confusion and arouse public sentiments against the Centre.

The canard being spread by the Congress has been exposed with the BBMB stating that there is no attempt to change the already existing system to give due representation to Punjab and Haryana, the BJP leader had said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of Punjab students stuck in war-hit Ukraine, Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari had on Friday disclosed that 225 students have already returned safely and the state government is sparing no effort to help the distressed families.

The calls received on the state government's dedicated control room numbers and these queries are being immediately forwarded to the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for ensuring safe and secure evacuation of the remaining persons, he had said on Friday.

