Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann calls for special Assembly session to seek vote of confidence

Days after completion of 6 months in office, Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann has summoned a special Assembly session to seek vote of confidence.
"The faith of the people has no value in any currency of the world. On Thursday, 22 September, a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be convened and this will be proved legally by submitting a vote of confidence. Long live the revolution!" said Bhagwant Mann in a video that he tweeted from his account.
