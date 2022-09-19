Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann calls for special Assembly session to seek vote of confidence

e-Paper Get App
Punjab CM Bhagwant seeks vote of confidence amidst rumours of 'Operation Lotus'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
Days after completion of 6 months in office, Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann has summoned a special Assembly session to seek vote of confidence.

"The faith of the people has no value in any currency of the world. On Thursday, 22 September, a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be convened and this will be proved legally by submitting a vote of confidence. Long live the revolution!" said Bhagwant Mann in a video that he tweeted from his account.

