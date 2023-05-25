 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's security beefed up to 'Z-plus' by Centre
Bhagwant Mann will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | ANI

The Centre has accorded 'Z-plus' category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, official sources said here.

The 49-year-old will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

The top-category 'Z-plus' cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, the sources said.

article-image

They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.

Security cover for CM's family too

The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister's house and immediate family members too, the sources said.

Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a 'threat perception analysis' report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, they said.

article-image
