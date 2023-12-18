Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Woos Govt Employees By Announcing 4% Hike In DA

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | File photo

Chandigarh: In a new year bonanza to employees and pensioners of Punjab government, the chief minister on Monday gave approval to give 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) to them with effect from December 1, 2023, thereby enhancing it to 38% from 34%.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the chief minister with the employees’ leaders here. It may be recalled that the employees had been on pen-down strike for the past 40 days which had affected the functioning of more than 43 crucial departments including the deputy commissioner office, transport, public health, health and agriculture.

Employees demand implementation of OPS

They demanded implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), release of pending 12% DA and regularisation of the services of contractual employees. They had suspended their strike on Sunday which they had started on November 8, last.

Dwelling on another issue - Old Pension Scheme (OPS) - the employees had been protesting for, Mann said that the state government would flag the issue of restoration of OPS with the Union government. He said that a meeting would be arranged with the Secretary, Finance, Government of India, to further push up the case.

The chief minister also asked the officers to ensure that the process for filling vacant posts in ministerial services of all the departments through promotion was ensured within two months. He also announced to set up a committee for resolution of various pending demands of the employees including restoration of assured career progression (ACP) scheme and others.

The chief minister held that the state government was duty-bound to carve out a ‘Rangla Punjab’ (vibrant-colourful Punjab) for which support of every section of society was pivotal.