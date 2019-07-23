Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh conducts aerial survey of flood-affected regions in state

Patiala/Sangrur: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Patiala and Sangrur. The Chief Minister assessed the damage done to crops and other assets due to flooding caused by a breach in Ghaggar river catchment area, following torrential rains.

"The situation is not that good on both sides of Ghaggar river. The water has gone up to Bathinda. Nobody expected that the water would come to this level by the end of July. Normally, the flooding occurs in August in Punjab but the rains have aggravated the situation in this month," the Chief Minister said.

Most of the flooding has occurred in the Ghaggar basin which gets impacted yearly by the monsoon rains. Captain Amarinder has assured that he will meet Central Water Commission (CWC) officials to address the flooding caused by Ghaggar river.

"We are going to meet CWC officials to address the situation related to Ghaggar river. In Patiala district, around 50,000 acres of land has been affected by the flood. In lower Ghaggar region, 10,000 acres have been affected," the Chief Minister added.