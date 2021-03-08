Punjab budget 2021-22: Government to waive loans of 1.13 lakh farmers says, FM Manpreet Singh Badal

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday presented the state budget with an outlay of Rs 1,68,015 crore for financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly.

Badal tabled the last budget of the Amarinder Singh-led government. The assembly elections are due early next year.

The government will waive Rs 1,186 crore of 1.13 lakh farmers and Rs 526 crore of landless farmers in the next phase, under crop loan waiver scheme in 2021-22, as per the budget speech.