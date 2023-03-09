e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: BJP try to take out protest march upto Assembly, detained

Punjab: BJP try to take out protest march upto Assembly, detained

Allege govt’s inaction in Feb 23 Ajnala incident when radical preacher Amritpal had stormed police station along with his supporters, hurt several cops

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Punjab: BJP try to take out protest march upto Assembly, detained |

Chandigarh: The police used water cannons on the Punjab BJP leaders and workers here on Thursday after they tried to take out a protest march against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and gherao state assembly which is currently in session.

Led by state party chief Ashwani Sharma, the BJP workers who took out the protest march against what they termed as deteriorating law and order situation in the state since AAP came to power about 10 months ago, were stopped by police near their party office in Sector 37 here. The BJP leaders alleged that divisive elements were again raising their heads and chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had failed to check them. They also highlighted the February 23 incident in which radical preacher Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station along with a large number of his supporters in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of one of his aides, while the police had not even registered any case in the context.

However, as the BJP workers tried to jump over the police barricades, the police used water cannons to stop them. Even as the conflict continued for over two hours, the police detained several BJP leaders and workers and took them away only to let them off later. Besides Sharma, BJP leaders Sunil Jakhar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, and Raj Kumar Verka also took part in the protest.

Read Also
Punjab: PSTET Admit Card 2023 Released; click to download
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: K Kavitha's brother asks PM Modi to take lie detector test over Adani row

Telangana: K Kavitha's brother asks PM Modi to take lie detector test over Adani row

FIR dismissed in Punjab property dispute

FIR dismissed in Punjab property dispute

Bihar canon ball blast: No mortar shell fired in Gaya, says Indian Army

Bihar canon ball blast: No mortar shell fired in Gaya, says Indian Army

International Rajasthani Conclave to be held in September in Jaipur

International Rajasthani Conclave to be held in September in Jaipur

Land-for-jobs scam: Nitish, Congress & Left silent on CBI questioning of Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad...

Land-for-jobs scam: Nitish, Congress & Left silent on CBI questioning of Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad...