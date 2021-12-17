Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP; seat sharing to be discussed later

In a major development, Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress has announced alliance with BJP ahead of assembly elections in Punjab which is scheduled to take place in March 2022.

Today, the Punjab Lok Congress chief and Punjab BJP incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met in Delhi.

Gajendra Singh after the meeting while talking to the media said "after 7 rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP and Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together."

"Topics like seat share will be discussed later," he added.

According to a report, BJP, which was a junior partner to the Akali Dal in Punjab for decades, wants senior partner status this time and plans to contest more seats than Amarinder Singh's party.

Captain Amarinder Singh said, "We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election."

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 05:36 PM IST