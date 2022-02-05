Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Key constituencies and candidates to watch out for

The February 20 Punjab Assembly polls is a four-corner contest; Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress.

Let us take a look at the key constituencies and candidates to watch out for:

1. The Amritsar (East): Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing senior Akali leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia.

2. Dhuri: AAP president and chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is fighting here.

3. Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib seats: Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is fighting from two seats Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur seats. Bhadaur is AAP citadel.

4. Dera Baba Nanak: Deputy CM Sukjinder Randhawa is contesting here.

5. Jalalabad: SAD president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal is fighting from this seat.

6. Bholuth: Firebrand Congress leader and two-time MLA Sukhpal Khair is fighting three-time MLA Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was the first woman president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC).

7. Patiala: Four-time MLA and two-time CM Capt Amarinder Singh who has quit Congress and floated his Punjab Lok Congress is fighting former mayors fielded by Congress and AAP.

8. Samrala: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal is fighting Congress candidate in latter’s strong-hold.

9: Mohali: Richest candidate of AAP Kulwant Singh is fighting three-time Congress MLA Balbir Singh here.

10. Lambi: SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal, 94, is fighting here. He is 11-time MLA and 5-time CM.

