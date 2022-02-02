Punjab Assembly Elections: All roads lead to Deras

Chandigarh: Come elections and all the roads seem to lead to Deras – (religious places) - in Punjab for candidates of all views and hues and irrespective of their political, social, or religious affiliations.

And there are literally hundreds of Deras in Punjab given the plethora of social inequalities in the state which is also known as the land of Gurus and Pirs (saints).

While there are a few Deras that have stayed away from any political leanings, there are some Sikh-dominated Deras and the ones which have a huge following from among Dalits and other communities.

With one of the largest following, the Dera Sachkhand Ballan (dist Jalandhar), which preaches a philosophy of Guru Ravi Dass has a strong connect with the Ravidassia Dalit population (32%), particularly in the Doaba region.

Since the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan, (Nurmahal, district Jalandhar) connects with the downtrodden sections of Hindus and migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Jalandhar and Ludhiana regions. Its head Ashutosh Maharaj was declared dead in 2014, but his followers don’t accept it and have kept his body in a freezer.

The Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, which has arguably the largest base in the country across religions and castes has maintained its distance from political parties, yet the top politicians from all parties throng it to garner its followers’ attention. However, its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has visited chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to bless him.

The Dera Parmeshwar Dwar (dist Patiala) preacher Baba Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale has been openly criticising the Akal Takht, SGPC, and Akali Dal’s ways of functioning. Though a hit among sections of NRI Sikhs and the rural population for his frank remarks on religious practices, but he is said to be a target of radicals.

The Damdami Taksal, a Sikh seminary was the center of radical activities during terrorism days in Punjab and it had Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as its head. It has built a memorial to Op Bluestar in the Golden Temple complex and it supports SAD.

Though Namdharis were traditionally been Congress supporters since the Freedom struggle, the bitter war of succession between two brothers heading the Dera Bhaini Sahib (in Ludhiana) and Jeevan Nagar, Sirsa (Haryana), saw them switching loyalty towards the ruling party in their respective states since the past a few years.

Nirankaris Dera which has a bloody past of clashes with Sikh outfits over its preaching style is said to be inclined towards Congress.

The Dadu Sahib Dera has also had a conflict with Akalis and is averse to the Shiromani Akali Dal candidates. It is said to be supportive of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Dera Rummiwala also enjoys following in Malwa and the former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is a frequent visitor.

The Thaath Nanaksar Kaleran Dera followers who are spread across Moga, Ludhiana, and Faridkot districts are said to be supportive of Akali leadership.

The Dera Sacha Sauda (Sirsa, Haryana) which had a huge following in the Malwa region and often openly supported different parties, is inactive since 2017 when its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted and jailed by CBI for rape and murder.

However, political scientist, Dr Ronki Ram, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chair Profession in political science who has worked on the political sociology of Deras says there is no standardised methodology to measure a possible political inclination of Deras and the impact of the same on the performance of SAD, Congress, AAP or farmers’ outfit this assembly polls.

"However, it can be presumed that Congress could garner the support of Ravidass Deras for Charanjit Singh Channi who is state’s first Dalit chief minister; BJP may have sympathy among the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda; The Dera of Radha Soamis, however, has always kept its distance from political calculations, though, since the majority of its following come from lower castes, there is a possibility of a little tilt towards Congress’’, he says and adds that the SAD, nonetheless, will get support from the Sikh dominated Deras.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:22 PM IST