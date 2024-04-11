Punjab: Akali Leader Maluka’s Daughter-In-Law Parampal Kaur Joins BJP

Parampal Kaur Joins BJP | x/BJP

Chandigarh: Former Punjab IAS officer, Parampal Kaur Sidhu, which is the daughter-in-law of the former Shiromani Akali Dad (SAD) minister Sikander Singh Maluka, joined the BJP on Thursday and is likely to be fielded against SAD’s sitting three-time MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda seat.

It may be recalled that Maluka, a senior leader of the SAD is also a member of the SAD manifesto committee for the 2024 polls.

The BJP is contesting this parliamentary election solo for the first time since 1998 as it was an ally of SAD since. The SAD snapped the ties with the saffron party in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.

The BJP has so far declared its candidates for six out of the total 13 seats of Punjab which goes to poll in the last phase – June 1.

CM LOOKS ASKANCE

Meanwhile, Punjab AAP leader and chief minister Bhagwant Mann looked askance at Parampal Kaur joining BJP asking how could she, an IAS officer, join BJP as the state government had yet to accept her resignation. Taking to X, he also asked her to understand the official procedure for acceptance of voluntary retirement. He went on to add that otherwise one could lose money earned during one’s service.

It may be recalled that Parampal Kaur, a 2011-batch IAS officer had sought voluntary retirement last week.