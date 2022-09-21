Punjab: After Chandigarh University row, massive protest erupts at LPU in Jalandhar over student's suicide

Punjab: After Chandigarh University protest, massive protest erupt at LPU in Jalandhar |

After Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab, students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar were seen protesting on Tuesday after a first-year student committed suicide on the college premises.

Police said that a suicide note has been found.

The LPU first-year B. Design student committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon, according to Phagwara DSP, and it appears that the student “having some personal issues, as has been suggested by the suicide note left by the deceased".

Students were out on the roads inside the #LPU campus to protest. pic.twitter.com/FuWCkHIRik — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) September 21, 2022

More details are awaited.