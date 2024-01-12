 Punjab: ‘AAP Govt Playing Vendetta Politics Against Opposition,’ Says Congress’s Devender Yadav
Punjab: ‘AAP Govt Playing Vendetta Politics Against Opposition,’ Says Congress’s Devender Yadav

State party affairs in-charge Yadav’s statement backs already growing opposition of the several top state leaders to any tie-up with AAP in the upcoming polls

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Punjab Congress state affairs in-charge Devender Yadav | File

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress state affairs in-charge Devender Yadav on Friday said that ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been engaging in vindictive action against Opposition leaders in the state.

Congress is the principal opposition party in Punjab.

Yadav made this statement while addressing newspersons along with state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa after meeting Sukhpal Singh Khaira at Nabha jail. 

Khaira was arrested on January 4 last within hours after he was granted bail in the 2015 drugs case by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in a fresh case of intimidating a witness in the case.

Growing opposition against tie-up with AAP

Yadav’s statement held significance in the background of the already growing opposition of several of the top state leaders to a tie-up with AAP in the upcoming polls. Even though Yadav had been apprised of their view, he had not commented on it till Friday.

Yadav said that those who voiced dissent against the AAP were susceptible to the misuse of administrative powers, citing the case of Khaira as a prime example.

Yadav went on to add that Khaira was facing unjust treatment as upon securing bail, he was re-arrested on the same morning with a new FIR filed against him. ``This pattern indicates the manipulation of police administration to serve the internal agendas of the Aam Aadmi Party’’, he said.

Yadav further remarked that it was disconcerting that every opposition leader, regardless of stature, was apprehensive about the AAP leveraging its power to stifle dissenting voices. 

"Despite blatant abuses of power, Punjab Congress remains resolute in opposing this injustice and would persevere until Khairaj Ji is granted bail’’, he said.

Warring also reiterated Congress’ support for Khaira, stating it stood united with Khaira throughout his ordeal and was committed to seeking justice.

