'Punjab AAP Govt Has Ensured Job To Youth in Every Village', Says Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Chandigarh: Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Punjab has emerged as a role model for the country by providing government jobs to youth in every village.

Addressing the gathering in a function to mark recruitment of 1,746 constables in the Punjab police, Kejriwal the state AAP government has provided more than 48,000 jobs to youth in a free, fair and transparent manner since it came to power in 2022.

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated 1,205 candidates, out of the 1,746 new constables in Punjab police, who received their appointment letters and said that due to the model code of conduct in some districts and a few other reasons, the remaining letters could not be issued yet but will follow soon.

The former Delhi chief minister claimed that the best indicator for improving law and order situation in the state is that investments worth more than Rs 60,000 crore have been roped in by the state government. He said that more than three lakh jobs will be generated through this investment which will give impetus to progress of the state and prosperity of people.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in his address on the occasion, urged the youth to work wholeheartedly for realising the aspirations of the martyrs of the country. He said that Saturday (November 16) was martyrdom day of martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha, who had sacrificed his life at a young age for the country, so all should work hard for cherishing martyrs’ dreams.