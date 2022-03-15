Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party MLAs raid govt offices and civil hospitals in Moga

Four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs of Moga district conducted raids on various government offices, including the civil hospital, to inspect the quality of service days after the party emerged victorious in Punjab in the recently concluded assembly polls.

According to a report, MLAs Manjit Singh Bilaspur (Nihal Singh Wala), Davinderjit Singh Dhos (Dharamkot), Amritpal Singh Sukhanand (Baghapurana), and Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora also met deputy commissioner Harish Nair and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal.

The MLAs complained to these officers about the harassment of the general public in the government offices.

On the other hand, Bhagwant Mann is set to take oath on March 16 and has also urged the men to wear yellow turbans and women yellow shawl on that day.

The Punjab cabinet can have 18 ministers including the chief minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will take part in the swearing-in ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

Mann, the Chief Minister-designate, had invited the people of the state to attend his oath-taking ceremony, saying it's not he alone, but 3 crore people of Punjab will also take oath with him.

He had also urged men to wear 'basanti' (yellow) colour turbans and women to wear basanti 'dupatta'.

Officials said full-proof security arrangements have been made for the ceremony and several senior officials, including Inspector General and Senior Superintendent Police rank officers, have been deputed for the event.

The district administration has announced a school holiday on March 16 in view of huge gathering expected for the swearing-in ceremony.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:04 PM IST