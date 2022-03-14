On his last day in Parliament Bhagwant Mann meets fellow parliamentarians

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann tendered his resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

On his last day in Parliament, Bhagwant Mann took blessings from senior parliamentarian MP Bhartuhari Mahtab.

While meeting various other parliamentary fellow colleagues he also took selfie with Congress's senior Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor. Mr. Tharoor took Tweeter to share it and wished Bhagwant Mann.

He tweeted "Parliamentary camaraderie: many @incIndia MPs came up to Bhagwant Mann to congratulate him on his election victory& appointment as CM of Punjab. I had the pleasure of sharing his joy after five years of being seated in the same bench in the Lok Sabha in the previous term,".

Notably, Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.

On his last day in the House as an MP, Mann told ANI, "I will miss this House. Punjab has given me a huge responsibility. I promise to the people of Sangrur that a bold voice for them will echo soon in this House." The Aam Admi Party (AAP) bagged a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections. Mann, who was the party's Chief Ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village, Khatkar Kalan.

Congress won 18 seats and registered a vote share of 22.98 per cent. In 2017, the party had bagged 77 assembly seats with a 38.5 per cent vote share.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:05 PM IST