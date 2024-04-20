 Punjab: 2 Inmates Killed, 2 Injured In Clash Among Prisoners In Sangrur Jail; Visuals Surface
According to officials, the condition of the two inmates injured in the fight was said to be critical, and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatment.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Punjab: Two inmates were killed and two others were injured in a clash that broke out among prisoners in Punjab's Sangrur jail late on Friday night, police said.

Doctor Shares Information On Casualties

"A total of four patients were brought to this hospital from jail. Two of them were brought dead, and two others are in serious condition," said Dr. Karandeep Kahel.

"They were referred to Patiala for further treatment," he added.

More details are awaited.

