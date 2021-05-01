Pune: Toddler left without food, water for two days next to mother's dead body; neighbours had feared COVID-19

MOM DEAD, BABY

STARVED FOR DAYS

A baby was found crawling next to the body of his mother who had been dead for two days inside their home near Pune, reports NDTV.com. No one reached out to the family fearing she had died of COVID-19. Finally, the stench forced the landlord to call the police to the house located in Pimpri Chinchwad.

On Monday, the police barged into the house and found the woman's body and the infant next to her. The woman was suspected to have died on Saturday, which means the 18-month-old had been without food or water all that time. With neighbours refusing to even hold the baby, police constables Sushila Gabhale and Rekha Waze took charge and fed him.