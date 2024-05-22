Pune Porsche Crash Case: Builder Gave Car Worth ₹2.5 Crore To Son, Registration Stalled Due To Rs 1,758 Unpaid Dues

Accused | Sourced

The Pune police have made a major revelation that the Porsche involved in the car crash in Pune on Saturday, in which two tech engineers lost their lives, had been running on the roads without a number plate for months.

Accordint to reports, the owner of the car had not paid Rs. 1,758 fee due to which registration of Porsche Taycan worth Rs 2.5 crore could not happen.

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told news agency PTI that the car was imported in March. It was in Bengaluru till a temporary registration was done. After which, it was taken to Pune.

"It was found that a certain registration fee was not paid and the owner was asked to pay the amount for completion of the procedure. However, the vehicle was not brought to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for the registration process after that," he said.

Officials stated that it was the owner's responsibility to get the car registered.

In Maharashtra, electric vehicles are exempt from road tax, so the registration fees for this vehicle amounted to Rs 1,758, which included Rs 1,500 hypothecation fees, Rs 200 for the smart card RC, and Rs 58 for postal charges.

The teenager driving the car, who is the son of a famous Pune realtor, has been arrested. He was released on bail within 15 hours and was ordered to write a 300-word essay as punishment, which sparked widespread anger.

The owners of two bars where the minor was served alcohol before he ran over two people have also been arrested.

The Porsche believed to have been traveling at over 200 km per hour, struck a bike carrying two 24-year-old techies who were returning home after a party.

According to an eyewitness, Ashwini was thrown about 20 feet into the air and landed hard. Aneesh was thrown against a parked car and sustained serious injuries. Both died on the spot.