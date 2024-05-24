Pune Porsche Accident Case: 2 Cops Posted At Yerwada Police Station Suspended

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said action was taken against the 2 policemen for not following protocol | X

Police Inspector (PI) Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector (API), Vishwanath Todkari, both posted at Yerwada police station, have been suspended in connection to the May 19 Pune Porsche car accident case, said Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar.

The cops were suspended as they did not inform the wireless control room about the accident that took place on May 19 involving the Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor boy which resulted in the death of two people after the car hit the bike from behind.

(More details awaited)