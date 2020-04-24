Pune BJP MLA lashes out at Rajiv Bajaj; says an MD can choose between the life of his employees and profit, but a govt can't

A BJP MLA from Shivajinagar, Pune has lashed out at Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj (and alike) for their constant criticism of the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Central government till May 3.
Siddharth Shirole, the MLA took to Twitter, calling Bajaj’s statements ‘deplorable’. “It is deplorable that you are willing to sacrifice the life of our elders and the vulnerable for the so called (your version) greater good. Using terms like Herd Immunity which again have no scientific legitimacy is in my opinion just reflective of your bias,” he tweeted.
Adding that a country that doesn’t care about the well-being and the welfare of its elders cannot be called a country, Shirole added that his country would not let the weak and marginilised die.
“Maybe a MD can choose between life of his employees and profit..but the government can’t. It won’t,” he added.
Bajaj has been quite vocal about his opposition of the lockdown, saying that it isn’t a long-term solution. He opined that the lockdown was "arbitrary and not an answer to the economic crisis" and said that India should ahve opted for a selective lockdown, rather than a "sweeping general lockdown".
"As far as the health or medical problem is concerned, we know very well that the lockdown is not going to be the long term answer," he told the publication. Bajaj said that while there was talk of flattening the curve, this was not a concept that he subscribed to in its entirety.
He had earlier emphasised that India should have focused on keeping the vulnerable at home and closed public spaces, rather than enforcing a pan-India lockdown that affected everyone.
“I don’t buy the condescending argument that all Indians are a bunch of illiterate, ignorant, indisciplined morons who need cattle-like shepherding,” Bajaj had said.
His statements have evoked mixed responses in India.
