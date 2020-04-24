Pune BJP MLA lashes out at Rajiv Bajaj; says an MD can choose between the life of his employees and profit, but a govt can't

A BJP MLA from Shivajinagar, Pune has lashed out at Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj (and alike) for their constant criticism of the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Central government till May 3.

Siddharth Shirole, the MLA took to Twitter, calling Bajaj’s statements ‘deplorable’. “It is deplorable that you are willing to sacrifice the life of our elders and the vulnerable for the so called (your version) greater good. Using terms like Herd Immunity which again have no scientific legitimacy is in my opinion just reflective of your bias,” he tweeted.