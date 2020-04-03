We should've kept seniors home and allowed rest of us to keep life moving forward: Rajiv Bajaj has a terrible take on coronavirus lockdown

Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj has kicked up a stir on social media after his contrarian views on the complete 21-day lockdown the government has imposed amid the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Business Standard, Bajaj said that he saw ‘no logic in the sweeping lockdown in a country where 94 per cent of the people are aged under 65 years of age.’ “We should have kept the seniors home, closed public spaces, and allowed the rest of us to keep life moving forward,” he said in the interview.

Naturally, this outlook did not go down well with people on social media.

This is how Twitter reacted.