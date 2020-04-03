We should've kept seniors home and allowed rest of us to keep life moving forward: Rajiv Bajaj has a terrible take on coronavirus lockdown

Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj has kicked up a stir on social media after his contrarian views on the complete 21-day lockdown the government has imposed amid the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Business Standard, Bajaj said that he saw ‘no logic in the sweeping lockdown in a country where 94 per cent of the people are aged under 65 years of age.’ “We should have kept the seniors home, closed public spaces, and allowed the rest of us to keep life moving forward,” he said in the interview.
Naturally, this outlook did not go down well with people on social media.
This is how Twitter reacted.
On Thursday, meanwhile, PM Modi said that the States, and the Centre must form common exit strategy once lockdown ends.
PM Modi also outlined that the common goal for the country is to ensure minimum loss of life. In the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the areas of focus. He highlighted the necessity of maintaining supply of essential medical products, availability of raw material for manufacture of medicines and medical equipment.
He said it is necessary to ensure availability of separate, dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients. To increase the availability of doctors, he asked the States to tap into the resource pool of AYUSH doctors, organize online training and utilize para-medical staff, NCC and NSS volunteers.
