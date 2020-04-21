Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj calls India's coronavirus lockdown 'arbitrary'; says young, healthy people need to go back to work

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj on Tuesday said that the coronavirus lockdown in India was not a "long term" solution. Speaking to CNBC TV18 in a telephonic interview Bajaj opined that the lockdown was "arbitrary and not an answer to the economic crisis" and said that India should ahve opted for a selective lockdown, rather than a "sweeping general lockdown".

"As far as the health or medical problem is concerned, we know very well that the lockdown is not going to be the long term answer," he told the publication. Bajaj said that while there was talk of flattening the curve, this was not a concept that he subscribed to in its entirety.

"All evidence globally suggests that the young and healthy do not need to be 'flattened', they need to go back to work," Bajaj said. He added that a selective lockdown to aid the older and vulnerable people.