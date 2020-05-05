Pugmarks of 2 leopards spotted in Maha minister's Latur farm

Deshmukh, the state's Medical Education minister, in a statement, asked people to stay indoors and allow the forest staff to nab the big cats and release them in the wild as per protocol.

"The two leopards were first seen on Sunday morning on Latur-Nilanga road. They then moved to Baghalgao and pugmarks were also seen in Minister Amit Deshmukh's farm. A team of 20 people comprising forest and police personnel is trying to nab the two leopards and release them in the forest." an official said.

He added that a drone was also being used to track down the two animals, which villagers claim have been been sighted in the region since the last eight days.