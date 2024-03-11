PM Modi Lauds First Test Flight Of Indigenous Agni-5 Missile; All You Need To Know About Unique MIRV Tech

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a significant announcement boosting India's defence capabilities. PM Modi hailed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the first successful flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," PM Modi announced from his official X handle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why is this test flight special?

What sets this test flight apart is its incorporation of Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, allowing the warhead to divide into multiple re-entry vehicles, facilitating precise and targeted attacks.

The Agni-5 missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching distances between 5,500 to 5,800 kilometers, represents a significant advancement in India's strategic defense capabilities.

This progress is especially noteworthy as it seeks to strengthen India's nuclear deterrence, particularly in response to potential threats from the eastern borders.

Before the introduction of Agni-5, India's most extended-range missile was Agni-III, which could reach distances of up to 3,500 kilometers. However, this range was inadequate to cover the far eastern and northeastern territories of potential adversaries.

India is striving to reinforce its nuclear triad, which involves the capacity to launch nuclear missiles from land, air, and sea.

Agni-V capability

Agni-V has the capability to cover almost the entirety of Asia, including the northernmost regions of China, as well as some parts of Europe within its striking range. With This missile represents the furthest-reaching weapon in India's history and is the first to be launched at its maximum operational range, surpassing 5,000 kilometers.

With this recent test, India has officially joined the select group of nations possessing Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) capability.

According to reliable sources, this state-of-the-art system incorporates indigenous avionics systems and high-precision sensor packages, ensuring that the re-entry vehicles accurately hit their designated targets. This achievement underscores India's advancing technological prowess and marks a significant milestone in the nation's strategic capabilities.