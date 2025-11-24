Protest Against Delhi Air Pollution Turns Ugly As Agitators Flash Hidma Posters, Attack Cops With Pepper Spray At India Gate; FIR Registered |

New Delhi: New Delhi witnessed dramatic scenes on Sunday evening after a protest over pollution spiralled into chaos at India Gate’s C-Hexagon, with protesters attacking police personnel using pepper spray. The protesters, who were carrying posters of recently killed Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, had gathered at the iconic location demanding urgent action on Delhi’s deteriorating air quality.

According to Delhi Police, the situation escalated when the group attempted to block the road despite several warnings. Officers tried to disperse them, citing the Supreme Court’s order that Jantar Mantar, not India Gate, is the designated protest site in the capital. However, the crowd refused to move and allegedly broke through barricades placed to regulate movement in the high-traffic zone.

Cops Pepper-Sprayed By Protesters

Police officials said the protesters even ignored pleas about ambulances and medical staff stuck in the traffic bottleneck. As officers moved in to remove them from the road, some members of the group reportedly attacked the personnel with pepper spray. Three to four police officials sustained injuries to their eyes and face and were immediately shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

Terming the incident unprecedented, DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said it was the first time protesters had used chilli or pepper spray against officers handling traffic and law and order. “This was very unusual. Several officers were sprayed directly in the eyes. Legal action is being taken,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

FIR Registered, Thorough Probe Underway

The protesters were eventually removed from the C-Hexagon circle to avoid further obstruction and an FIR has been registered for obstruction of government duty and other relevant offences. Police also said they will investigate how the protesters obtained posters of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter last week in Andhra Pradesh and whether there was an organised attempt behind their circulation.

Delhi Reeling Under Worst AQI

The chaos unfolded against the backdrop of Delhi’s worsening air quality. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 391 on Sunday, categorised as very poor, with 19 monitoring stations showing severe levels. The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts the city will remain in the very poor category through mid-week.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7°C and a minimum of 10.4°C, with 68% humidity recorded in the evening. The IMD forecast moderate fog on Monday and similar temperatures.