Prophet Row: UP police arrest 237 people for Friday violence, Kanpur authorities raze property of close aide of main accused

Kanpur: Workers use bulldozers to demolish illegal buildings, a week after Kanpur violence, in Kanpur, Saturday, June 11, 2022. | - PTI

Police have cracked down on miscreants after a rampage and stone pelting in many districts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers.

On Saturday Additional Director General (ADG) Law & Order, Prashant Kumar informed that 237 people have been arrested so far and 17 FIRs lodged in various districts.

In Prayagraj 68, Saharanpur 55, Hathras 50, Ambedkar Nagar 28, Moradabad 25 and three have been arrested in Aligarh.

It may be mentioned that violence had erupted in Prayagraj on Friday as a mob came out on the streets after prayers in the mosque and took out a procession forcing the closure of shops. The irate mob demanded the arrest of BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks against the prophet, pelted stones and set ablaze vehicles. Several policemen were hurt in the stone pelting.

The UP Chief Minister convened a meeting with the police chiefs, district magistrates and other senior officials through video conferencing to review the law and order situation on Saturday. He asked officials to slap NSA against those disturbing communal harmony and involved in stone pelting. CM was also directed to keep strict vigil during Friday prayers. He asked officials to keep in touch with religious leaders and involve them in peace-making exercises.

UP Chief Secretary DS Mishra said that those breaking law would not be spared and security has been beefed in the entire state more actions would be taken soon.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday arrested one of the key conspirators, Nizam Qureshi in connection with the June 3 violence that had rocked Kanpur. According to the joint commissioner, Kanpur, Anand Prakash Tiwari, the arrest was made in the Bekanganj area. He said Nizam Qureshi had played a major role in instigating violence after Friday prayers in Kanpur on June 3.



Kanpur authorities raze property of close aide of main accused in Kanpur violence incident

A week after the city witnessed chaotic protests marred by stone-pelting, the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) on Saturday demolished a multi-storey building owned allegedly by a close aide of the main accused in the incident, police here said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the KDA has demolished a four-storey residential building owned by one Mohammad Ishtiyaq, who is said to be a close aide of prime accused Zafar Hayat Hashmi.

"There are reasons to believe that the investment has been made by the prime accused of the violence case," Tiwari said, and claimed that the demolition was carried out in accordance with "norms and regulations." The building was located in Swaroopnagar locality of Kanpur and was built around three years ago, police said. Authorities brought down some part of the ground and first floor of the building amid heavy police deployment, they said.

The building was lying vacant at the time of the demolition, they said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: An illegal construction of businessman Mohammad Ishtiaq being demolished by the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) in Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/DUU8rb6Uuy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2022

According to police, Ishtiyaq, who ran a tailoring shop till a few years ago, is now engaged in real estate business. Hashim was a major investor in the demolished building and is thick with Ishtiyaq, they said.

A local court had on Friday approved 72 hours' police remand of Hashmi along with Jawed Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Rahil, and Sufiyan. "The accused were taken into police custody following the court's order on Saturday morning and will remain in custody till Tuesday morning," said Tiwari.

Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 after some people gathered demanding strict action against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her comments on Prophet Mohammad. Sharma's remark riled many Arab nations and stoked like protests across parts of north India, and West Bengal.

At least 40 people including some police personnel were injured in the incident. The rioters hurled petrol bombs and damaged public properties, including shops and vehicles.

Saharanpur demolition

In Saharanpur, the police and the municipal corporation demolition squad have razed houses of Muzammil and Abdul Waqar in the Rahat colony area with the use of bulldozers. According to the Senior Police Superintendent of Police (SSP), Saharanpur, Akash Tomar bot these were involved in the Friday protest and were absconding. He said that many people who took part in the protest and instigated violence have been identified and very soon, NSA would be slapped against them.

(With inputs from PTI)