Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:46 PM IST

Probe Captain Amarinder Singh's Pakistani journalist friend's 'links with ISI': Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

FPJ Web Desk
Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa |

Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has called for a probe into whether a Pakistani journalist, who is known to be Captain Amarinder Singh's friend, has links with Pakistan's ISI.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said the Pakistani journalist should be investigated for her alleged links with the ISI. "They're (Capt Amarinder Singh) now saying that there's a threat from ISI. We'll look into the woman's connection with it (ISI). Capt kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last four and a half years," Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"So Captain first raised this issue and later got BSF deployed in Punjab. We will ask DGP to look into this matter," he added.

This comes days after Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday criticised former Chief Minister for getting into seat arrangement with the BJP.

"Captain Amarinder Singh has destroyed himself by announcing a seat arrangement with BJP, whom he has always abused," he said.

Randhawa had further slammed Amarinder Singh and said the BJP should hold an enquiry over the former Punjab Chief Minister's "whereabouts after his resignation in 1984 and his relation with Pakistan".

"There must be some pressure on him. Many cases have been filed against him and his children. We have no fear of Amarinder's decision," he added.

Randhawa also called Captain an "opportunist" and claimed that he is responsible for the increase in Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction on the border of Punjab. "Captain betrayed Punjab. I am sad that I have spent so much time with him," he said.

"Punjab has no fear of China and Pakistan; he (Amarinder Singh) fought for the nation in 1965 and is well aware of the situation. Captain Amarinder Singh is a big threat to the people of Punjab," Randhawa added.

The Deputy CM had also alleged that Amarinder Singh never met the farmers and that he never took a clear stand for them.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:46 PM IST
