 'Priyanka Vadra Suffers From Bipolarity,' Subramanian Swamy Launches Scathing Attack Against Wayanad Congress Candidate
The BJP has fielded two-time Kozhikode Corporation Councillor Navya Haridas against Priyanka Gandhi. The CPI has nominated Sathyan Mokeri for the by-poll.

Updated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
BJP leader and former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is contesting the Lok Sabha by-poll from Kerala's Wayanad seat. Swamy, known for his frequent criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and decisions, took to X and stated, "Ms. Priyanka Vadra should declare in the by-election campaign in Kerala that she suffers from bipolarity, which causes her to exhibit sudden violent behaviour, unbecoming of an MP."

Swamy also urged the voters of Wayanad to support the BJP candidate in the upcoming by-poll. The by-election in Wayanad was necessitated after Priyanka's brother, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, vacated the seat while retaining Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat.

Rahul had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli, ultimately choosing to keep the Rae Bareli seat. Following Rahul's departure from Wayanad, the Congress party nominated Priyanka Gandhi for the by-poll.

Initially, the Election Commission announced that polling in Wayanad would take place on November 13; however, it was later rescheduled to November 20.

The BJP has fielded two-time Kozhikode Corporation Councillor Navya Haridas against Priyanka Gandhi. The CPI has nominated Sathyan Mokeri for the by-poll.

It is believed that Priyanka Gandhi faces no major challenge in the election, as her brother recently won the seat with a whopping margin of over 3.64 lakh votes in Wayanad.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited Wayanad and campaigned for his sister.

